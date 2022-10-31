In Kiev, finds remnants of Russian missiles

Police said Ukrainian air defense forces shot down “at least 10 enemy missiles”.

Two people have been injured in the region as a result of the strikes. Damage was done to two private buildings, as well as critical infrastructure facilities.

At least 13 people were injured across Ukraine this morning.

Advertisement

Pieces of Russian missiles that Ukrainian air forces shot down are currently being discovered in several locations throughout the city. According to the Kyiv Region Police.

Police said Ukrainian air defense forces shot down “at least 10 enemy missiles”.

They said two people have been injured in the region as a result of the strikes and damage was done to two private buildings, as well as critical infrastructure facilities.

According to the Ukrainian police chief, today’s attach left at least 13 persons injured.

Speaking on Ukrainian TV, the country’s police chief Ihor Klymenko said that 13 people were injured as a result of the Russian attacks across Ukraine this morning.

The attacks damaged 18 facilities in 10 regions, most of them energy facilities.

Advertisement

Also Read “Missile terror on Halloween” says Ukraine defense ministry Ukraine's defense ministry says Russia carried out a series of missile attacks...