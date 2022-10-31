In response to war in Ukraine, Norway enhances its military readiness

Norwegian Prime Minister: Increased tensions make us more exposed to threats, intelligence operations and influence campaigns.

Norway has withdrawn from planned exercises with its F-35 aircraft in the United States.

The military will now spend more time on active duty and less on training.

According to the country’s prime minister, the Norwegian military forces would conduct more active operations and less training. The sabotage of Oslo’s electricity infrastructure worries the city.

“This is the most severe security situation in several decades,” Stoere told a press conference

“There are no indications that Russia is expanding its warfare to other countries, but the increased tensions make us more exposed to threats, intelligence operations and influence campaigns.”

Starting on Tuesday, the alert level would be raised.

The military will now spend more time on active duty and less on training, according to Defense Minister Bjoern Arild Gram. Additionally, the Home Guard of Norway, a quick reaction force, will be more visible.

The commander of the armed forces, General Eirik Kristoffersen, stated that Norway has withdrawn from planned exercises with its F-35 aircraft in the United States, choosing to keep the aircraft closer to home for the time being.

Potential target: Norwegian energy infrastructure

On the continent of Europe, Norway has recently grown in importance. Despite not being a member of the EU, it has grown to be a significant supplier of natural gas to its member countries as they attempt to wean themselves off of Russian energy as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

Currently, almost 25% of all EU imports come from Norway in the form of natural gas.

A purported academic was detained last week by Norway’s domestic security agency on suspicion of being a Russian spy. Oslo has stated that it worries that its gas pipelines could also be the target of sabotage in the wake of explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines, which transport Russian gas to Europe.

Additionally, in recent weeks, many Russians who are thought to have been using drones to fly above the energy infrastructure of Norway have been caught.

Possibly, Norwegian gas can save Europe.

