Edition: English
Incendiary devices hurls in Dover migrant center

  • A man drove up to an immigration processing center and dropped petrol bombs, one of which exploded.
  • He then drove to a nearby gas station and shot himself, police said.
  • One person was injured in the incident at the Home Office immigration center in Dover, Kent.
After incendiary devices were thrown from a car, emergency personnel arrived at the Border Force immigration processing center in Dover, Kent.

At around 11:25 GMT, Kent Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the incident in Dover, and a fire was put out.

According to Reuters, the man pulled up to the center and dropped three petrol bombs, one of which did not explode.

According to the agency, he drove to a nearby gas station and shot himself.

According to a Kent Police spokesman, the police was summoned to The Viaduct in Dover at 11:22.

“Officers established that two to three incendiary devices had been thrown into a Home Office immigration premises. One minor injury has been reported.

“The suspect has been identified and located. Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.”

The death of a man and details of the devices have not been confirmed by authorities.

Nathalie Elphicke, the Conservative MP for Dover, said she was “deeply shocked”.

