India bridge collapse: 141 dead, many missing

At least 141 people have died after a bridge collapsed in India.

The Morbi bridge was closed for renovations just a week prior to the tragedy.

More fatalities are expected.

In Gujarat, a state in western India, a pedestrian suspension bridge fell, killing at least 141 people.

According to a local official, women, children, and seniors made up the majority of the deceased. Just a week prior, renovations had allowed the Morbi bridge to be reopened.

According to police, the bridge was crowded at the time as people celebrated the Diwali festival.

During British administration in the 19th century, the 230m (754ft) bridge over the Machchu River was constructed.

It is anticipated that there will be more fatalities.

The rescue operation is still going on despite the deployment of police, military, and disaster response personnel.

Officials reported that more than 177 persons have so far been saved.

According to a witness by the name of Sukram, “Many children were enjoying holidays for Diwali and they came here as tourists.”

“They all collapsed on top of one another. Overloading is what caused the bridge to fall.”

Several people could be seen clinging to the wreckage in social media videos as rescue workers tried to reach them. Some of the survivors managed to climb the shattered net of the bridge, while others were able to swim to the banks of the river.

According to reports, the bridge fell on Sunday at at 18:40 India time (13:10 GMT), killing several hundred people.

Before it collapsed, a video showed it to be crowded with people, swaying, and many of them holding onto the netting on its sides.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has pledged compensation for the families of victims, is from the state of Gujarat.

He expressed his “great sadness” over the tragedy.

A thorough inquiry has been promised by the authorities. Whether safety inspections were performed before the bridge was reopened is a matter of debate. It is a well-liked tourist destination known as Julto Pul in the area (swinging bridge).

According to Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, several criminal cases have been filed in connection with the incident.

At the time of the occurrence, Prateek Vasava was standing on the bridge. He described how he had swum to the river’s shore to the Gujarati-language 24-hour news station.

He said: “I sought to drag some of them along with me but they had drowned or got washed away.” Several kids fell into the river, he continued.

Videos captured scenes of pandemonium as bystanders on the riverbanks attempted to save people who had become submerged as night fell.

