India says, Ballistic missile test from a submarine was successful

India successfully tested a ballistic mi8sssile.

It fired the missile from its first homegrown nuclear-powered submarine.

The act is considered a nation’s expanding military prowess.

The defense ministry said that India had successfully tested a ballistic missile fired from its first homegrown nuclear-powered submarine, INS Arihant. This development is considered a boost to the nation’s expanding military prowess.

The ministry stated in a statement on Friday that the launch demonstrated “crew proficiency” and verified the Indian submarines’ ability to deploy ballistic missiles, which is “a crucial aspect of India’s nuclear deterrence capability.”

The weapon system, which was launched from INS Arihant in the Bay of Bengal, had “passed all operational and technological standards,” the ministry claimed.

The Times of India stated on Friday that India is now the sixth nation, after China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, to have nuclear-powered submarines equipped with ballistic missiles.

The submarine-launched ballistic missile’s (SLBM) successful launch highlighted India’s efforts to produce its own military weaponry.

In an effort to confront China’s growing military aggression in the area, India unveiled INS Vikrant, its first aircraft carrier manufactured entirely domestically, in September. With a length of 262 meters (860 feet), the INS Vikrant is one of the largest navy ships in the world. It entered service after 17 years of testing and construction.

The first batch of Indian-made assault helicopters, intended for use in high-altitude regions like the Himalayas where its troops engaged in combat with China in 2020, was also recently unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration.

India, one of the world’s top arms importers, has been relying largely on Moscow as its main and oldest military supplier for decades and is now working to develop an indigenous arms sector.

According to The Times of India, India’s first homegrown nuclear submarine, the INS Arihant, was launched in 2009. Since then, India has created two surface-to-surface submarine-launched missiles, one of which has a 3,500 km (2174 miles) range, according to the Times.

