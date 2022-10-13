India stopped making cough syrup following the Gambia kids deaths

Cough syrup manufacture has been halted by Indian health officials after being connected to child fatalities in The Gambia.

Four cough syrups manufactured by Maiden were cited by the World Health Organization (WHO) as being responsible for the deaths of over 70 children.

India and The Gambia are also conducting investigations at the moment.

Advertisement

Cough syrup manufacture has been halted by Indian health officials after being connected to child fatalities in The Gambia.

Indian regulators discovered that Maiden Pharmaceuticals violated the law “across its manufacturing and testing activities.”

Four cough syrups manufactured by Maiden were cited by the World Health Organization (WHO) as being responsible for the deaths of over 70 children.

India and The Gambia are also conducting investigations at the moment.

The New Delhi-based company’s production operations have been put on hold, according to regulators, who discovered it had violated a number of safety regulations.

According to them, this was done “in light of the gravity of the violations found during the inquiry and the potential danger to the quality, safety, and efficacy of the medicine being produced.”

Advertisement

Last Monday, the business expressed astonishment and deep sadness over the situation after reading media reports about the deaths.

This happened after the WHO issued a global notice over four of Maiden’s cough syrups, cautioning that they may have contributed to the children’s fatalities in July, August, and September as well as acute renal damage.

The items “may have been distributed, through informal marketplaces, to other nations and regions” besides The Gambia, the international health body further cautioned.

Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup were the drugs in question.

As Gambians demand justice, police in The Gambia are looking into the killings of youngsters.

President of The Gambia Adama Barrow promised that investigators will “turn no stone” in their inquiries.

Advertisement

According to a preliminary assessment made public on Tuesday by authorities in The Gambia, a US-based corporation smuggled the cough syrups into the West African nation.

According to the article, most of the 50,000 bottles of tainted syrup that were imported into the nation have already been seized.

Also Read Alex Jones has to pay $965m to the victims of Sandy Hook families Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist, has been forced to pay $965 million...