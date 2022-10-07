Advertisement
  Indonesia flood kills, Thousands evacuate in Aceh Province
Indonesia flood kills, Thousands evacuate in Aceh Province

  • On October 6, 2022, heavy rain produced major flooding in parts of Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia.
  • A portion of a school building collapsed, killing three students and injuring two more.
  • Aceh Province’s North Aceh Regency was also hit hard, with almost 18,000 residents evacuated.
On October 6, 2022, a portion of a school building in Cilandak, South Jakarta, collapsed due to flooding, killing three kids and injuring two more, as reported by BNPB, Indonesia’s national disaster management agency. The three injured students were sent to the hospital. The school facility is located in a low-lying area near a river and drainage systems that flooded as a result of the excessive rainfall, according to BNPB.

Other areas of South Jakarta were also flooded. At least seventeen roads were flooded or closed, and a number of homes were destroyed. Around 270 people were displaced from their homes and relocated to temporary housing in Kalibata.

As reported by the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG), as much as 178 millimetres of rain occurred in the Pasar Minggu area of South Jakarta in the 24 hours before October 7th. Additional severe precipitation is anticipated, and the BNPB has emphasised that residents must be vigilant and evacuate if necessary.

On the 4th of October, 2022, the North Aceh Regency of Aceh Province was severely flooded as a result of heavy rainfall in areas of Sumatra Island.

According to local disaster officials, two rivers in the region overflowed their banks as a result of severe rains and high water levels in the Takengon and Bener Meriah upstream regions.

There were approximately 18,160 residents from 5,104 families that left their homes and relocated to safer areas. There was a total of 22,535 persons affected throughout 95 villages and 12 subdistricts.

Initial assessments revealed that 6,775 housing units were inundated or destroyed, along with around 500 hectares of rice crops, government buildings, a health care facility, and a school.

The Malikussaleh region in North Aceh Regency had 170 mm of precipitation in the preceding twenty-four hours leading up to October 5th.

