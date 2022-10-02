Indonesia’s sports ministry to review safety after tragic riot

Riot police fired tear gas into the stands, panicking the audience at a football match in Indonesia.

FIFA has cautioned against using tear gas in soccer stadiums, but has no authority over domestic games.

The number of fatalities has been reduced from 174 to 125 after it was discovered that some casualties were recorded more than once.

Advertisement

Indonesia’s sports minister Zainudin Amali said authorities will re-evaluate football safety after a crowd rush during a disturbance killed 127 people during a tournament in East Java state.

The Indonesian president, Joko Widodo, has given orders to suspend all Liga 1 matches and has instructed the relevant agencies to conduct a comprehensive review of the safety measures taken at football events. He stated that the events that occurred on Saturday should be the “final soccer catastrophe in the nation.”

Howeever, FIFA’s president termed the fatalities “a tragic day for football and a tragedy beyond comprehension,” and President Joko Widodo demanded a security probe. FIFA has cautioned against using tear gas in soccer stadiums, but has no authority over domestic games.

in an accident, five police vehicles were overturned and set ablaze outside the stadium. Riot police fired tear gas into the stands, panicking the audience.

The head of the National Police, Listyo Sigit Prabowo, stated that the number of fatalities had been reduced from 174 to 125 after it was discovered that some of the casualties were recorded more than once. In excess of one hundred patients were getting intensive care at eight different hospitals, with eleven of them in severe condition.

Also Read Indonesia: A football stampede results in 174 deaths After the home team Arema FC fell to fierce rivals at the...