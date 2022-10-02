Interior minister says Britain has “many” immigrants with low skills

Suella Braverman said that country has too many migrant workers with low skills and too many international students.

She said reducing migration was a goal of all of Prime Minister Liz Truss’s top ministers.

The most recent numbers show 239,000 people moved to Britain after leaving another country.

In an interview before the annual Conservative Party conference, Braverman said that the government of new Prime Minister Liz Truss planned to keep its promise from the 2019 election to lower net migration.

Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on September 23 that the government was going to look at its immigration policy to try to boost growth. He said this because business groups had said that the rules after Brexit were too strict, especially for low-paying jobs.

She said, “We have too many people with low skills coming into this country.” “There are also a lot of students coming to this country, and there are a lot of people who depend on us.”

“Those people are coming here, they’re not necessarily working or they’re working in low-skilled jobs, and they’re not contributing to growing our economy,” she added.

Since January 2021, most workers must be paid at least 25,600 pounds ($28,570) a year for an employer to sponsor a visa. This is a problem for employers in low-paying industries like agriculture, hospitality, and some manufacturing.

Even though the number of EU workers has gone down, the number of workers from outside the EU, especially India, has gone up. The most recent numbers from the Office for National Statistics show that 239,000 people moved to Britain after leaving another country.

Braverman also said she wanted to make it harder for migrants to fight deportation on the grounds that they were forced to work or were victims of human trafficking, which is called “modern slavery” in Britain.

