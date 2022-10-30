Investigation follows the Liz Truss phone hack allegation

Liz Truss’s phone was reportedly hacked while she was foreign secretary.

Communications between her and foreign officials reportedly ended up in foreign hands.

The hack was found during the summertime Tory leadership contest.

According to allegations that former prime minister Liz Truss’s phone was hacked while she was the foreign secretary, the government should launch an investigation.

Private communications between Ms. Truss and foreign officials, including those regarding the Ukraine war, reportedly ended up in foreign hands, according to The Mail on Sunday.

The hack was found during the summertime Tory leadership contest, but the discovery was kept quiet, according to the newspaper.

The administration claimed to have “strong” cyber-threat defenses set up.

The government “did not comment on individuals’ security arrangements,” the official continued.

According to The Mail on Sunday, who cited what it claimed amounted to a “news blackout” imposed by Mr. Case, information concerning the hack was withheld by then-prime minister Boris Johnson and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

The newspaper also claimed that the purported hack revealed private communications between Ms. Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, a close friend she appointed chancellor when she was elected prime minister.

Opposition parties have focused on the hacking incident despite the fact that its cause is unclear.

An attack like this by a hostile state raises a number of incredibly severe national security questions, which our intelligence and security agencies will have taken very seriously, according to shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper.

The reasons and methods for the current leak or publication of this material raise major security concerns that need to be looked into right away.

The BBC was unable to confirm the claim made by The Mail on Sunday that operatives thought to be associated with Russia were responsible for the alleged hacking.

Layla Moran, a member of parliament and the foreign affairs spokesman for the Liberal Democrats, expressed worry at the delay in disclosing the suspected hack.

In order to find the truth, Ms. Moran argued that an impartial investigation was urgently needed. It would be unacceptable if it turned out that this information was kept secret from the public to support Liz Truss’s leadership campaign.

Any comments from the government regarding the information covered by the Mail on Sunday have been declined.

According to a spokeswoman, “the government has strong measures in place to protect against cyber threats.” “That includes guidance on securing their personal data and minimizing cyber dangers, as well as monthly security briefings for ministers.”

