iPhone notifies first, following crash that kills six

At 2:15 a.m. on Sunday in Lincoln, six young people were killed when their car crashed into a tree.

This terrible accident was picked up by the new iPhone 14, which called for help.

Apple says that the device’s high G-force accelerometer can detect extreme accelerations or decelerations up to 256 Gs.

Six young people were killed when their car crashed into a tree in Nebraska. This terrible accident was picked up by the new iPhone 14, which called for help.

At 2:15 a.m. on Sunday in Lincoln, five men in the Honda Accord died at the scene of the crash. A 24-year-old woman who was seriously hurt later died in the hospital.

“This is the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory,” Assistant Police Chief Michon Morrow said. “We’ve been trying to think of another accident this bad and we haven’t come up with anything.”

One of the people in the car had the brand-new iPhone 14, which can detect a serious car accident, call 911, and send a message to the driver.

Apple says that the device’s high G-force accelerometer can detect extreme accelerations or decelerations up to 256 Gs, which is 256 times the force of gravity.

The driver, who was 26 years old, and the woman, who was 24 years old, were both killed in the crash at 56th and Randolph streets. Reports say that the other people who died were two 22-year-olds, one 23-year-old, and one 21-year-old.

The local Journal Star said that the speed limit on Randolph Street is 25 mph.

Erin Bartak woke up when the car crashed into the tree. She thought the car might have hit their house. The paper says that she told her father, Brad, and her brother, Bronson.

Brad ran outside and used a rock to break the back window, but the engine soon caught on fire. The Journal Star said that he and another neighbour tried to put out the fire with a garden hose until firefighters arrived.

WOWT said that one of the people who died was 22-year-old Jonathan Koch.

Koch’s sister, Kayla Kelley, told the station, “He was the kindest and most trustworthy person ever.”

“Life is so short,” she said. In the blink of an eye, your whole world falls apart. But he wouldn’t want us to be sad; he would want us to pick ourselves up and move on.”

Caleigh Keown, Koch’s other sister, told WOWT, “He also didn’t know any strangers. Anyone who knew Johnny knew him very well. Because he was such a caring person, I think he would want everyone to remember how much he cared about them.

By Sunday afternoon, investigators had not been able to find anyone who saw the crash.

