Iran charges the “Great Satan” US with fomenting turmoil and terrorism

Iranian President accused U.S. President Joe Biden of “inciting disorder” by calling for protests.

Mahsa Amini, 22, passed away after spending three days in the care of Iran’s “morality police.”

Amini was arrested for allegedly breaking Iran’s strict clothing code.

President of the United States Joe Biden offered support for protests against the murder of Mahsa Amini, a lady who passed away while in the custody of the Iranian authorities nearly a month ago. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi accused Biden of “inciting disorder” and calling for protests.

After Amini, 22, passed away after spending three days in the care of Iran’s “morality police” for allegedly breaking the country’s severe clothing code for women, protests broke out in the middle of September.

Raisi referred to the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomenei as the founder of the Islamic Republic and said, “The remarks of the American president – who is inciting chaos, terror, and the destruction of another country – serve as a reminder of the eternal words of the Islamic Republic founder who called America the Great Satan.”

According to a statement from the president’s office, Raisi stated that “effective methods to address people’s issues must be used to defeat the enemy’s plot.”

The protests have resulted in dozens of deaths. However, there have also been deaths among security personnel in addition to demonstrators. Numerous protesters have been taken into custody.

“We stand with the citizens, the brave women of Iran,” Biden declared on Friday.

The Iranian awakening “stunned me,” the US president declared. It roused something that, in my opinion, won’t be quieted for a very long time.

Nasser Kanani, a spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry, declared on Sunday that Iran is “too strong for its will to be swayed by the involvement… of a politician tired of years of failure.”

Together, we shall protect Iran’s independence, Kanani stated on Instagram.

On October 6, the US imposed fresh penalties on Iranian government figures in response to what it called the “violent repression of demonstrations.”

Last month, the US Treasury also imposed sanctions on the morality police.

Because of “the failure of America in militarization and sanctions, Washington and its allies have turned to the failed policy of destabilization,” Raisi accused the United States of inciting instability in the past.

The protests were started this month, according to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who also accused the US and Israel of seeking to halt Iran’s “development.”

