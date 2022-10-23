Iran denies supplying drones to Russia again, as Ukraine pursues criminal charges

Iranian foreign minister denies allegations of supplying drones to Russia.

Security Service of Ukraine to initiate criminal proceedings against anyone involved.

“We are against war anywhere in the world,” Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian denied again, the allegations United states and west have made of suppling drones to Russia, he said what other officials have said from Tehran and Moscow.

“We condemn the allegations of giving drones to Russia in the Ukraine war. We are against war anywhere in the world,” Abdollahian said Saturday, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

The comments made by the foreign minister came at the same time as an announcement by the Security Service of Ukraine to initiate criminal proceedings against anyone involved in the distribution of Iranian drones and short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

“Those who help Russia launch strikes at peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages must also bear responsibility for Russia’s war crimes,” the security service said in a statement. “Because you cannot knowingly sell a sharpened knife to a maniac and then be surprised that he kills people.”

“We will prove their Iranian origin despite Russia’s attempts to disguise the (Iranian) Shaheds as Gerans,” the acting head of the security service, Vasyl Maliuk, said. “Gerans” are drones that are branded with the Russia brand. We are working hard to expose the identities of all war criminals and bring justice to them.

