Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Iran President blames US for terror in the country

Iran President blames US for terror in the country

Articles
Advertisement
Iran President blames US for terror in the country

Iran President blames US for terror in the country

Advertisement
  • Ebrahim Raisi blames his counterpart in the United States for inciting “chaos, terror, and destruction” in Iran.
  • Demonstrations have rocked Iran for the past four weeks.
  • U.S. President Joe Biden says Iran has to end violence against its own citizens.
Advertisement

President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran blamed his counterpart in the United States on Sunday for inciting “chaos, terror, and destruction” in Iran, according to the official news agency IRNA,In the midst of demonstrations that have rocked the nation for the past four weeks.

“The American president, who allows himself to incite chaos, terror, and destruction in another country through his comments, should be reminded of the eternal words of the Islamic Republic’s founder, who called America the great satan,” Raisi said.

“Iran has to end the violence against its own citizens simply exercising their fundamental rights,” U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday.

Also Read

Gunshots and sirens can be heard from the detention facility in Iran
Gunshots and sirens can be heard from the detention facility in Iran

The notorious Evin prison in Iran experienced a big fire on Saturday....

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Iran News, US News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story