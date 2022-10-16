Iran President blames US for terror in the country

Ebrahim Raisi blames his counterpart in the United States for inciting “chaos, terror, and destruction” in Iran.

Demonstrations have rocked Iran for the past four weeks.

U.S. President Joe Biden says Iran has to end violence against its own citizens.

President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran blamed his counterpart in the United States on Sunday for inciting “chaos, terror, and destruction” in Iran, according to the official news agency IRNA,In the midst of demonstrations that have rocked the nation for the past four weeks.

“The American president, who allows himself to incite chaos, terror, and destruction in another country through his comments, should be reminded of the eternal words of the Islamic Republic’s founder, who called America the great satan,” Raisi said.

“Iran has to end the violence against its own citizens simply exercising their fundamental rights,” U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday.

