Iran protesters rises amid crackdown

  • Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Iran on Thursday night.
  • Demonstrators were chanting anti-state slogans and calling for Ayatollah Khamenei’s ouster.

After one of the most significant nights of protests to date, people demonstrated in front of government facilities in a city in Iran’s northwest.

According to the human rights organization Hengaw, police fatally shot two male protesters in the cities of Mahabad and Sanandaj.

Since an Iranian Kurd named Mahsa Amini passed away while in police custody forty days ago, widespread upheaval has rocked the country of Iran.

The protests that took place on Thursday were also centered around a cemetery located close to Kharamabad.

Nika Shakarami, a young woman who vanished shortly after Amini’s killing and has since become another emblem of the protest movement, was mourned by protesters who gathered at the grave.

Videos from Kharamabad showed demonstrators chanting anti-state slogans such as “down with the dictator,” which was a reference to Ayatollah Khamenei, the leader of Iran’s highest authority.

Overnight, tens of thousands of people took to the streets in major cities and other locations across the country where previous protests had died down in recent days.

Since the Islamic republic’s foundation, this constitutes the greatest threat to its existence.

