Iran State TV hacked during live program by protesters

A newscast on Iran’s state-run broadcaster was apparently interrupted by a demonstration against the country’s president on Saturday.

Then a mask and a picture of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei with flames surrounding him emerged on the screen.

Ali’s Justice, or Adalat Ali, was the group’s name.

It comes after further unrest following the death of Mahsa Amini resulted in at least three people being shot dead when demonstrators and security forces fought.

Morality police in Tehran apprehended Ms. Amini for reportedly not properly concealing her hair. Three days after being detained, on September 16, the 22-year-old Iranian Kurd died in jail.

An unprecedented surge of protests around the nation had been ignited by her death.

At around 21:00 local time (17:30 GMT) on Saturday, images of Ms. Amini and three other women killed in recent protests were shown, as well as an image of Iran’s supreme leader with a target on his head.

Join us and rise up was one of the captions, and “our youths’ blood is streaming down your paws” was another.

The interruption was abruptly ended after only a brief period of time.

Since he controls practically all of Iran, such acts of defiance against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei are historically uncommon. But there has been some overt discontent since Ms. Amini’s passing.

Also on Saturday, footage on social media appeared to show female students at a Tehran university yelling “go lost” while President Ebrahim Raisi was on campus.

Two individuals were slain in Sanandaj earlier that day, including a guy who was shot in his car for honking his horn in support of protestors. An online video also showed a Mashhad woman who had been shot in the neck laying on the ground.

According to a police spokesman in Sanandaj, a man was assassinated by “counter-revolutionaries,” according to state-run news agency IRNA.

