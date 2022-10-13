Iraq appoints a new president, opening the way for a new government

Iraq’s parliament elects Abdul Latif Rashid, a Kurdish politician, to the position of president.

Rashid served as Iraq’s Minister of Water Resources from 2003 till 2010.

Latif has 15 days to name a prime minister, most likely Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

The parliament of Iraq elected Abdul Latif Rashid, a Kurdish politician, to the position of president. This opens the door for the creation of a new administration and brings an end to the political impasse that has persisted for the past year. according to two other parliamentarians, on Thursday.

Engineer Rashid, age 78, received his education in the United Kingdom and served as Iraq’s Minister of Water Resources from 2003 till 2010. He has 15 days to invite a candidate to form a government from the legislative bloc that has the biggest number of seats.

According to Iraqi legislation, the president must call on the largest bloc in Parliament to designate a prime minister. The Iraqi Parliament has 329 members.

After presenting a formal letter claiming to be the largest group on Thursday, the Iran-backed Coordination Framework designated Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as their premier designate.

Latif, 78, was elected with 162 votes out of 261 voted. He served as Minister of Water Resources from 2003 to 2010, and has subsequently been an advisor to the President. As the ballots were being counted, outgoing President Barham Saleh reportedly stormed out of the parliament building. He was defeated by 99 votes.

Iraqi law gives Latif 15 days to name a prime minister, most likely al-Sudani, and present his cabinet lineup to Parliament for another vote.

In Iraq’s power-sharing arrangement, Kurdish groupings nominate for the presidency, while Shiite blocs nominate for the premiership. Sunni is the speaker of parliament.

After federal elections in October 2021, political squabbling and recurrent crises hindered the establishment of a new administration. The impasse is mostly the result of a tense political struggle between influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, who is backed by Iran.

The real test for the country’s squabbling factions will be officially voting in the new prime minister and cabinet lineup, with al-Sadr ostensibly out of the political process after withdrawing his members from Parliament and announcing his resignation from politics.

The rocket attack postponed but did not cancel the legislative session.

According to Iraqi officials, at least one rocket landed near the parliament building prior of the session. More rain poured inside the Green Zone’s border.

Security officials stated at least five individuals were injured in the attack, three of whom were civilians and two of them were military members. The perpetrators were not immediately identified.

The attacks appeared to be an attempt to delay the session after the Coordination Framework, an alliance led by al-Maliki made up primarily of Iran-backed Shiite parties, delivered an official letter claiming to be the largest bloc in Parliament.

The alliance nominated Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for prime minister.

Al-Sadr had earlier rejected al-candidacy Sudani’s and instructed supporters to storm parliament on June 30 in order to prevent his nomination.

