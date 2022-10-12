IRC honors the resiliency of girls around the world

The International Rescue Committee is celebrating girls’ resiliency.

It is in the face of prejudice, inequity, and violence.

Girls in East Africa are disproportionately in danger because of the current hunger crisis.

The International Rescue Committee is honoring girls worldwide who are displaying incredible resiliency in the face of prejudice, inequity, and violence today as part of its celebration of International Day of the Girl Child 2022.

The IRC honors the resilience and hope of the girls it works with throughout the world who are battling for their right to safety, education, and opportunity at a time when various crises throughout the world are exacerbated by climate change, conflict, and great humanitarian need.

Adolescent girls in East Africa are disproportionately in danger because of the current hunger crisis, which has its roots in climate change, the Ukraine war, and warfare.

They are coerced into early marriages due to financial hardship, suffer from extreme hunger, and are malnourished. Extreme drought in East Africa brought on by four seasons of insufficient rains has exposed girls to abuse as families are forced to move to dangerous and unknown regions in search of supplies, which always increases the possibility of gender-based violence against women and girls.

The IRC, however, has encountered and been inspired by thousands of displaced girls who have overcome challenges to pursue their education and skill training despite challenging circumstances through its Girl Shine program, a component of its provision of lifesaving services in East Africa.

The IRC has worked with almost 6,000 adolescent girls through Girl Shine, including Nimco and Hibo, to create a secure and encouraging learning environment where girls may discover their abilities and grow their leadership potential and career options.

Nimco, a 17-year-old girl, escaped from Somalia to Ethiopia over ten years ago because of the prospect of war. Since then, she and her parents and seven siblings have been living in a tent in a refugee camp.

Nimco and her family were forced to rely on humanitarian food deliveries since they had so few options to make an income to buy food. However, Nimco decided to hone her talents and now operates her own henna company to make money after attending a henna workshop taught by the IRC Women and Girls Wellness Centre inside the camp.

“Knowledge and skills are vital to have in my life,” Nimco said to us. They steered me in the proper route so that I could fulfill my potential and sustain myself without relying on others or burdening my parents. I had the opportunity to take part in the Girl Shine Program, which I think will broaden my knowledge and enable me to pursue my passion on my own

Hibo, a 16-year-old friend and classmate of Nimco’s, continued, “I am really thrilled to be a girl. I can educate myself, which will assist me to educate my kids, and I can be responsible and encouraging to other girls. Girls can achieve their goals just like boys if they are given the opportunity to pursue an education.

80% of girls in Afghanistan are currently not receiving an education, barely over a year after de facto authorities shut down secondary schools for girls.

Maintaining access to education for girls is essential to promoting a vision of a more stable, affluent, and peaceful Afghanistan as extreme weather connected to climate change increasingly contributes to humanitarian needs.

Stories of girls participating in the IRC’s Community-Based Education program, which assists kids up to Grade 6 learn when they are unable to access formal education, in five Afghan regions, have inspired the organization. More than half of the attendees are girls, and many of them commute to lessons up to six times per week in an effort to keep pursuing their aspirations of becoming doctors, engineers, or teachers.

Every day, 7-year-old Zahra and her best friend Amina walk from their Logar provincial village to IRC’s CBE courses. “I want to be an engineer because I want to help my nation,” Zahra said when we asked her why. Since the majority of people live in tents, I want to design and construct lovely houses to serve our people.

