Israel-Lebanon gas field pact prevents war

Israel and Lebanon agree to redraw their maritime borders along the Mediterranean Sea.

The neighbors have been at odds over ownership of a nearby gas field.

Israel had been threatened with attack by Hezbollah if gas from the field was produced without an agreement.

In a landmark deal, Israel and Lebanon agreed to have their borders along the Mediterranean Sea. The neighbors, who have officially been at war since Israel’s establishment in 1948, were at odds over ownership of a nearby gas field.

Israel had been threatened with attack by Hezbollah, a significant militant and political organization in Lebanon, if gas was produced without an agreement.

The gas field has economic potential for both nations.

The 330 sq. mi (860 sq. km) of ocean off their coasts are covered by the pact. Due to a disagreement over the boundaries, neither nation has been able to utilize the region’s natural resources up to this point.

Karish, a verified gas field, and Qana, a potential gas field, are both partially present in the contested patch.

Israel was granted complete rights over Karish as part of the US-mediated agreement, while Lebanon’s claims to Qana were also acknowledged. Israel and Lebanon reached an agreement for a portion of the future Qana revenue to go to Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid hailed the accord as a diplomatic success as his country prepares to hold national elections the following week.

“It is not every day that an enemy state recognises the State of Israel, in a written agreement, in front of the entire international community,” he said.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun downplayed the agreement, calling it "technical work with no political implications." Benjamin Netanyahu, a political competitor of Mr. Lapid who is seeking reelection, has dubbed the deal unlawful and vowed he will not remain bound by its provisions.