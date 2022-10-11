Israel says Lebanon has reached a maritime border agreement

It would also pave the way for offshore energy exploration.

The deal is intended to end a territorial dispute in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, where Lebanon wants to conduct natural gas exploration.

The organization had accepted the parameters of the agreement and thought that the negotiations were “finished,” according to a senior member of the Lebanese government and a Hezbollah official.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid announced on Tuesday that Lebanon and Israel have reached a historic agreement demarcating a contentious maritime border between them after years of discussions mediated by the US.

“This is a historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border,” Lapid said in a statement.

President Michel Aoun of Lebanon declared that the final US proposal’s provisions were acceptable and expressed the hope that the agreement will be made public as soon as feasible.

It establishes a system for both nations to receive royalties from an offshore gas field that crosses the line as well as the first border between Lebanese and Israeli waters.

Their common geographical border is not discussed in the agreement.

The most recent proposal “takes into consideration all of Lebanon’s requirements, and we believe that the other side should feel the same,” Lebanese negotiator Elias Bou Saab told Reuters.

According to two officials, Hezbollah, a strongly armed, Iran-supported Lebanese organization that until recently vowed to attack Israeli gas installations, supported it as well.

Israel has advanced with natural gas production and export, but Lebanon’s attempts have been hindered by political instability.

Finding gas would be a huge benefit for Lebanon, which has been struggling financially since 2019 and may finally supply enough electricity for its inhabitants.

Prior to having the agreement considered by parliament, Lapid, who is up for election on November 1, aims to ask his security cabinet and the government for their consent on Wednesday. Final permission is anticipated within the following three weeks, according to an Israeli official.

The agreement was referred to as a “win-win situation” by Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies.

“An agreement between Israel and Lebanon will mark a fundamental positive change in relations between the two countries … and it may open the door to further changes in the future relationship between them,” it said in a report.

