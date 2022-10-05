Advertisement
Israeli soldiers kill one Palestinian and injure two journalists

Israeli soldiers kill one Palestinian and injure two journalists

Articles
Israeli soldiers kill one Palestinian and injure two journalists

Israeli soldiers kill one Palestinian and injure two journalists

  • Alaa Zaghal, 21, died of a bullet wound to the head fired by the occupation [Israeli] army.
  • At least six other Palestinians, including two journalists, were wounded by Israeli fire.
  • Violence was the latest to hit the north of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Israeli forces killed one Palestinian man and injured at least two others in the town of Deir al-Hatab, east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, Alaa Zaghal, 21, “died of a bullet wound to the head fired by the occupation [Israeli] army.”

At least six other Palestinians, including two journalists, were injured by Israeli fire, according to medics on the scene.

The Israeli army confirmed that it was conducting a military operation in Deir al-Hatab.

According to locals, the army surrounded a house within the village, killing Zaghal and shooting at a local media crew covering the incident.

According to images released by Palestine TV, two journalists were shot by Israeli soldiers, one in the hand and the other in the shoulder. Mahmoud Fawzy and Loai Samhan were seen bleeding and being taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

The incident was the latest to occur in the north of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, an area that has been subjected to near-daily raids, many of which have been lethal, by Israeli troops since March.

Following the emergence of a new armed faction, the Lions’ Den, a loose coalition of Palestinian fighters, Nablus has increasingly become a target for Israeli operations.

Last month’s arrest of one of the group’s members by Palestinian Authority security forces sparked clashes in the city between security forces and local gunmen, one of whom was killed.

