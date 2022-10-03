Israeli troops kill two Palestinians

Israeli soldiers kill one Palestinian and injure two journalists

In the central-occupied West Bank, two Palestinian males were killed by Israeli soldiers during a raid close to the town of Ramallah.

Local media reported that the two men were killed in a car in the Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah.

They were named as 19-year-old Bassel Qassem Basbous and 21-year-old Khaled Fadi Anbar by the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa.

A third person, 19-year-old Raafat Habash, was hurt in the incident.

After the two individuals were slain, the Israeli soldiers took their remains, and the wounded man was detained.

About seven in the morning local time, word of the murders spread.

According to the Israeli army, the three men were shot while they were allegedly attempting to smash a car into the troops when they were attempting to apprehend a suspect in Jalazone.

It was impossible to independently verify such an assertion.

Following the killings, the Fatah movement in Ramallah and the el-Bireh region declared a countrywide strike in the territories.

As new armed Palestinian factions have developed in the West Bank’s towns of Jenin and Nablus, Israel has started conducting raids there almost every day.

Since the beginning of the year, Israeli troops have killed over 150 Palestinians in the 1967-occupied territories, including 51 during Israel’s three-day invasion of the blockaded Gaza Strip in August.

A seven-year-old kid was killed in one of the most recent raids on Thursday in a town close to Bethlehem after his family claimed he had been chased by Israeli soldiers.

The US State Department has demanded a probe into Rayyan Suleiman’s passing.

Also in 2022, Palestinian attacks in Israel and the West Bank claimed the lives of 20 Israelis.

