Italy stabbing: One person was killed, while Pablo Mar was among the injured

Pablo Mar, a football player on loan from Arsenal, was one of the hurt.

A suspect, 46, has been taken into custody.

The 29-year-old Spanish defender Mar was stabbed in the back, although he is not in serious condition.

Advertisement

According to police, a stabbing occurred in a supermarket close to the Italian city of Milan, resulting in one fatality and at least five other injuries, some of which were critical.

According to local media, a man began attacking people in Assago, and a 30-year-old supermarket cashier was killed as a result.

Pablo Mar, a football player on loan from Arsenal, was one of the hurt. A suspect, 46, has been taken into custody. Terrorist intent has been ruled out by the police.

According to reports, the attacker had mental health issues and had taken the weapon from the grocery store racks.

Around 18:30 local time (16:30 GMT), the man began randomly stabbing people at a Carrefour in a nearby retail center.

Inside the center, people were allegedly screaming as they scurried away in fear.

Advertisement

According to reports, several customers detained the attacker and turned him over to the police when they got on the scene.

The 29-year-old Spanish defender Mar was stabbed in the back, although he is not in serious condition. The singer was aware and suffered no damage to any vital organs, according to his agent, Arturo Canales, who spoke to the news.

Adriano Galliani, CEO of Monza, stated to Sky Italia that Mar was out shopping with his wife and little boy when the attack happened.

“He had his son in a trolley and his wife next to him. He didn’t notice anything. He then felt something painful in his back, which was the criminal’s knife,” Mr. Galliani said.

“Unfortunately, he also saw the criminal stab, someone, in the throat. He saw everything that happened and it was deeply disturbing,” Galliani added.

The CEO acknowledged that the defender had a “pretty serious incision on his back,” but said that there was no danger to his life and that he “should heal fast.”

Advertisement

Mar moved to Arsenal in January 2020 from Flamengo in Brazil. He has only made 19 appearances for the Gunners, and he is presently out on loan to Serie A team Monza.

Mikel Arteta, the manager of Arsenal, remarked “I just learned this. I am aware that Edu, the technical director at Arsenal, has spoken to his family. He is in the hospital, but he appears to be doing fine.”

Also Read Gujarat: Tata will work with Airbus to produce military aircraft in India In what will be the first undertaking of its kind by a...