Edition: English
Edition: English

World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  News
  World
  Japan in final stage of negotiation with US to purchase Tomahawk cruise missiles
Tomahawk cruise missile being launched

  • Japan is reportedly in negotiations with the United States to purchase U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles.
  • Tokyo seeks its largest arms buildup since WW II in response to China’s rapid military modernization.
  • The news was confirmed by Japanese local newspaper.
Japan is in the last stages of negotiations with the United States to purchase U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles, according to various unidentified Japanese government officials cited by the Yomiuri newspaper on Friday.

Tomahawks are capable of striking targets over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) distant, placing sections of China and the Russian Far East within range.

In response to Beijing’s rapid military modernization and growing involvement in the region’s waterways, Tokyo seeks its largest arms buildup since World War II.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno acknowledged being aware of the media allegations but declined to comment.

“The government is considering about counterattack capabilities but no specifics has been decided,” he continued.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, Japan’s apprehension regarding Chinese military operations in the seas and skies around Taiwan and Japan has increased, since Japan is concerned that it sets a precedent for China’s use of force against Taiwan.

In retaliation for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, China fired missiles into waters less than 100 miles (160 kilometers) near Japan in August.

Last week, at the 20th Communist Party Congress, Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for the acceleration of preparations to construct a military of world-class caliber. He stated that his nation would never give up the right to use force to settle the Taiwan problem.

