Japanese filmmaker is imprisoned in Myanmar for ten years

Filmmaker Toru Kubota captured pictures and videos at an anti-coup protest.

The 26-year-old was sentenced to three years for “incitement.”

Seven years for breaking telecommunications laws.

A Japanese documentary filmmaker was sentenced to ten years in prison by a court in the military-run nation of Myanmar for inciting dissension against the military and violating the country’s communications rules.

After capturing pictures and videos at an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, Toru Kubota was detained in July along with two other citizens of that country.

According to a Japanese foreign ministry official citing the filmmaker’s attorney, the 26-year-old was sentenced on Wednesday to three years in prison for “incitement” and seven years for breaking a telecommunications legislation. The prison sentences will be served simultaneously.

The official announced that a court hearing for an immigration charge is set for October 12.

The ministry official stated, “We have been requesting Mr. Kubota’s early release from Myanmar authorities, and we intend to maintain doing so.

When the military, led by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, imprisoned key figures in Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratic administration and took control in February 2021, Myanmar descended into chaos. Following the coup, there was a wave of protests, and some citizens have since joined armed opposition organisations.

Japan is one of the nation’s top benefactors and has a history of cooperation with the military.

But after the July execution of four anti-coup activists, it declared last month that a training programme for the Myanmar military would come to an end.

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which has been monitoring the crackdown, over 12,500 individuals have been arrested and 2,336 people have been killed by the military since the coup. The military’s campaign of repression against opponents has frequently employed accusations of inciting and dissent.

Kubota has previously produced movies about “refugees and ethnic issues in Myanmar” and the predominantly Muslim Rohingya minority in Myanmar, according to a profile on FilmFreeway.

After Americans Nathan Maung and Danny Fenster, Pole Robert Bociaga, and Japanese Yuki Kitazumi, all of whom were subsequently released and deported, he is the fifth foreign journalist to be held in Myanmar.

A closed-door trial took place in Yangon’s Insein prison where Fenster, who was detained in May of last year as he attempted to leave the country, was additionally charged with “incitement,” unlawful association, and violating visa regulations.

Before being released on bail, he was given an 11-year prison term.

