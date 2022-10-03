Japan’s business climate continues to deteriorate

Business outlook for large manufacturers dropped from plus 9 in June to plus 8 in September.

Economists anticipate that third-quarter growth would have slowed.

According to a central bank survey, the business sentiment of Japanese manufacturers declined for the third consecutive quarter between July and September as the third-largest economy in the world struggled with rising expenses, a falling yen, and pandemic restrictions.

According to the Bank of Japan’s “tankan” survey, the business outlook for large manufacturers dropped from plus 9 in June to plus 8 in September.

The study revealed a little improvement in service sector optimism from three months prior, however, merchants were less enthusiastic as a result of increased living expenses brought on by higher commodity prices and the falling yen.

The index calculates corporate sentiment by deducting the proportion of firms reporting poor business conditions from those reporting favorable ones.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated cost-of-living constraints, which are already putting pressure on Japan’s economy.

The cost of importing food and energy has increased due to the dropping value of the yen, which last month touched a 24-year low against the US dollar, burdening both consumers and businesses.

The second-largest economy in Asia has long battled with slow growth, and as of October 11 border restrictions connected to the pandemic that have been in place for more than 2.5 years will be eliminated.

In the second quarter, Japan’s economy expanded by an annualized 3.5 percent, but economists anticipates that third-quarter growth would have slowed due to weakening global demand and increased material costs.

