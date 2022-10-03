Joe Biden to meet flood victims and announce $60 million

The trip comes two weeks after Hurricane Fiona hit the island and caused a lot of damage.

As of Sunday, 86% of residents in Ponce had their power back on.

President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Deanne Criswell, will go to Ponce, Puerto Rico, about two weeks after Hurricane Fiona hit the US territory and caused a lot of damage.

Biden will meet with people who were hurt by the storm and tell them about new help for the island’s infrastructure.

“They will meet with families and community leaders impacted by Hurricane Fiona, participate in a community service project to help pack bags with food and other essential items, and thank the Federal and local officials working around the clock to help the people of Puerto Rico recover and rebuild,” a White House official said. “The President will also receive a briefing on ongoing recovery efforts.”

Biden will also announce that the bipartisan infrastructure law passed last year will give Puerto Rico $60 million to “strengthen levees, build stronger flood walls, and set up a new flood warning system” to help the island get ready for future storms.

A White House fact sheet said that Biden declared a major disaster for Puerto Rico on September 21, and more than 1,000 federal workers were there to help. More than 450 members of the Puerto Rico National Guard were also activated.

After a lot of pressure on the White House, the Biden administration also approved a Jones Act waiver last week. This means that more diesel could be sent to Puerto Rico. The Jones Act says that all goods that move between US ports must be carried on ships that were built, owned, and run by Americans. However, the Department of Homeland Security can make an exception if these ships are not available to meet national defence needs.

The White House has said that Biden has been “in regular contact” with Pedro Pierluisi, the governor of Puerto Rico.

On Wednesday, the President will also go to Florida, where he will look at the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

