Joe Biden to set reproductive rights rules

Joe Biden will speak at a meeting of the reproductive rights task force 100 days after the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Vice President Kamala Harris will also be at the meeting.

U.S. President Joe Biden will announce new guidelines and grants to protect reproductive rights. He will also talk about how abortion rights have been limited since the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to end pregnancies.

Advertisement

He will speak at a meeting of the reproductive rights task force 100 days after the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. Vice President Kamala Harris will also be at the meeting.

According to a White House official and a letter shared by the White House, the meeting will be about how millions of women can’t get abortion services and how doctors and nurses could go to jail if they do.

Jen Klein, who is in charge of the inter-agency task force on abortion access, wrote the letter to the president.

At the meeting, the president will also talk about new guidelines from the Department of Education for universities to protect students from discrimination because they are pregnant, as well as new grants from the Department of Health and Human Services worth $6 million to protect access to reproductive health care services.

Klein wrote in his letter that more than a dozen states have banned abortions since the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision on June 24. It said that nearly 30 million women of childbearing age now live in states with abortion bans. Of these, nearly 22 million women cannot get an abortion after six weeks.

The letter also talks about how Republican lawmakers, like Senator Lindsay Graham, are trying to ban abortions all over the country.

Advertisement

Democrats are getting more and more hopeful that the Supreme Court’s decision will make people more likely to vote in the midterm elections in November.

In March, only 46 percent of Democratic voters said that abortion was important to them. In August, 71 percent of Democratic voters said that abortion was important to them.

Also Read Joe Biden says US will impose further costs on Iran amid protest crackdowns Biden expresses "deep worry" over reports of an increasing crackdown on nonviolent...