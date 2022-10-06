Joe Biden tours Hurricane Ian-hit Florida and opponent’s territory

US President Joe Biden speaks in a neighborhood impacted by Hurricane Ian at Fisherman’s Pass in Fort Myers, Florida, on October 5, 2022 – AFP

US President Joe Biden flew over Hurricane Ian’s wreckage in Florida on Wednesday.

Spoke with Governor Ron DeSantis, a prospective 2024 presidential opponent.

At least 93 individuals perished in Hurricane Ian, according to local officials.

The Democrat and First Lady Jill Biden boarded a helicopter near Fort Myers to inspect the storm’s damage.

Biden, after observing the wreckage, stated in a speech, “Everything was destroyed by this unprecedented, colossal, and inconceivable storm.” “You must begin from scratch.”

The Category 4 hurricane destroyed entire neighborhoods on Florida’s west coast, knocking out electricity for millions of residents, before weakening and blasting across South Carolina and up the East Coast.

Biden’s visit to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico on Monday was followed by a visit to the strongholds of both DeSantis and Biden’s scandal-plagued predecessor as president, Donald Trump.

The Democrat, who says he wants a second term despite being the oldest man ever to hold the office at age 79, may conceivably face a rematch with Trump or a challenge from the rising DeSantis in two years.

DeSantis has been a scathing critic as he crafts his style of powerful right-wing politics to succeed Trump. Biden has retaliated, portraying DeSantis as a member of what he claims is an increasingly radical right.

The hurricane, however, has resulted in a cessation of hostilities, as seen by phone calls between the two men and DeSantis’ recognition of the federal government’s fast help.

“Mr. President, welcome to Florida. We appreciate working together,” DeSantis stated in the damaged Fisherman’s Pass seaside area.

Biden responded by stating that DeSantis had “done a good job.”

Although our political ideas are vastly different, we have worked for hand in hand.

“Above politics” — for the time being

Biden’s primary objective, according to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, is to ensure “the people of Florida have what they require.”

Biden spoke with small business owners and local hurricane survivors, in addition to receiving briefings from the federal emergency management head Deanne Criswell and DeSantis.

In his speech, he highlighted unity, a concept rarely lauded in the current Democratic versus Republican political arena.

“This is the Unified States,” he stated, emphasizing the word “united.”

Biden’s visit to Puerto Rico earlier this week covered similar territory, with the exception that he was briefed on the island’s recovery from Hurricane Fiona, which struck the island last month.

Again, Biden emphasized the theme of unity, reminding the Caribbean region, which frequently feels neglected by the mainland and the federal government, that “all of America stands with you.”

However, problems with DeSantis are numerous and will undoubtedly reappear whenever Floridians resume a semblance of their former lifestyles.

During the outbreak, DeSantis attacked Biden’s Covid-19 measures and accused the president of an overreach. Similarly, he has established himself as the leader of the conservative opposition to growing tolerance for LGBT problems, a cause championed by Biden.

Senator Rick Scott, another right-wing Florida Republican who Biden frequently criticizes, was also present during the visit. But again, Biden remained silent.

The visit was “beyond politics,” according to Jean-Pierre.

“There will be plenty of times, plenty of time to discuss differences between the president and the governor. Now is not the time.”

