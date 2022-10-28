Jorja Halliday, 15, dies from uncommon cardiac inflammation

15-year-old Jorja Halliday died from a rare heart inflammation connected to Covid.

Died on the day she was supposed to receive her Covid-19 vaccination.

Had been given antibiotics for a sore throat, but her condition continued to deteriorate.

An inquest was told that a 15-year-old girl passed away after “astonishingly” swiftly worsening from a rare heart inflammation connected to Covid.

Portsmouth, Hampshire native Jorja Halliday passed away in September of last year at Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Her heart started to beat quickly, and she had trouble swallowing, so her doctor referred her as an emergency.

Jorja passed away on the day she was supposed to receive her Covid-19 vaccination, according to a statement made by her mother Tracey.

She testified in front of the Portsmouth Coroner’s Court that her daughter first felt ill in the wee hours of September 24 and that day she tested positive.

Antibiotics had been given to Jorja for a sore throat, but on September 28, her condition had gotten worse and she was still throwing up.

She was sent to the hospital when a GP discovered she had a heart rate of 147 beats per minute.

The girl, who was the oldest of five children, was medically put into a coma so that she could be taken to Southampton for specialized care.

However, Jorja’s condition continued to deteriorate, and five hours after arriving at the hospital, she passed away.

“She seems scared”

Jorja was treated by Dr. Nicholas Tarmey, who observed that she appeared terrified—not simply because of the circumstances, but also because she sensed something was badly wrong with her body.

"Her body was struggling to cope and she was deteriorating very quickly and she looked confused and agitated."

Jorja suffered with myocarditis, a cardiac inflammation that Dr. Tarmey described as "very rare" in youngsters due to Covid-19. Samantha Holden, a consultant paediatric pathologist, listed acute myocarditis related to Covid-19 infection as the cause of death and noted, "She was the only child I have seen with Covid myocarditis." When asked by Ms Halliday if Jorja would have suffered a less severe reaction if she had received a Covid-19 vaccination, Dr Tarmey added: "It's such an unusual situation. "I suppose having a Covid jab might reduce the risk of these complications but I am extrapolating that from the benefits we know." Giving a verdict of natural causes, coroner Sarah Whitby said Jorja's condition had deteriorated "astonishingly" quickly. After the inquest, Ms Halliday encouraged people to consider getting a Covid-19 vaccination and said: "Covid can do this to fit and healthy young people, however rare it is, it can happen." Ms. Halliday previously said Jorja, a GCSE student at The Portsmouth Academy, was a "loving girl", talented kickboxer and an aspiring musician. She added: "It's heart-wrenching because your kids are always meant to outlive you, and that's the one thing I can't get over."