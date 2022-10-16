Kamikaze Drones are used by Russia in Zaporizhzhia

Kamikaze drones and missiles have been used in Russia’s most recent strikes on Kyiv. The largest nuclear facility in Europe is located in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, which was the target of these most recent attacks.

The attacks heighten already existing worries about a nuclear catastrophe. The UN’s nuclear watchdog earlier issued a “suicidal nuclear explosion” alert due to the fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces close to the plant.

Drone Suicide

Kamikaze drones and missiles struck the city early on Saturday morning, according to Ukrainian officials who spoke to CNN.

In addition, Anatoliy Kurtev, the acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia, posted on Telegram about an “insidious attack on Zaporizhzhia using kamikaze drones.”

Oleksandr Starukh, the regional military command chief for Zaporizhzhia, asserted that the city had been hit by “ten or more” C300 missiles on Saturday morning following four “kamikaze” drone attacks the night before.

A type of aerial weaponry is suicide drones, also known as kamikaze drones. They are known as loitering munitions, according to Interesting Engineering, because they can wait about in an area that has been marked as a potential target before attacking if an enemy asset is found.

The name “kamikaze” originated when a Japanese jet carrying explosives deliberately crashed into an enemy target during World War II.

In essence, pilot-guided explosive missiles are what kamikaze planes are, whether they are specially constructed or altered standard aircraft.

Russian authorities reportedly received Iranian kamikaze drones from the Shahed series at Kashan Airfield, south of Tehran, according to US officials who spoke to CNN in July.

Since September, Russia has employed Iranian suicide drones in Ukraine. These drones can carry precision-guided missiles weighing 110 pounds and have a payload capacity of about 50 kg (110 pounds).

Russian troops are surrounding Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant, and it has lost all external power necessary for vital safety systems.

It was described as a “very alarming development” by the director of the UN’s nuclear watchdog. Rafael Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency issued the warning amid a flurry of disturbance in the ongoing confrontation between Russia and Ukraine.

When Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine on Monday in retaliation for a truck bomb explosion that damaged a bridge connecting Russia with Crimea, which it invaded in 2014, hundreds of cities and villages throughout Ukraine lost power.

While numerous Ukrainians were killed by the missile fire this week, Ukraine’s western allies gathered at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels to plan their response.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg declared on Tuesday that the organization would move through with the eagerly awaited nuclear drills known as “Steadfast Noon” the following week.

14 of the 30 NATO member states would participate in the drill, which was planned before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The majority of the exercises would take place more than 1,000 kilometers (625 miles) away from Russia, according to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

