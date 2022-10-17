The Shaded-136 “kamikaze” drones are built in Iran.

They were scattered around the south and east of Ukraine.

2,400 “kamikaze” drones were ordered by Russia.

The Shaded-136 “kamikaze” drones, which are built in Iran and were scattered around the south and east of Ukraine in the early morning hours on Monday, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

“On October 17, between 3:30 and 6:50 am, 15 kamikaze drones and three cruise missiles were destroyed in the South. The air force said that six drones were destroyed over the Odessa region and five over the Mykolaiv region.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, claims that 2,400 “kamikaze” drones were ordered by Russia from Iran. They have a payload of roughly 50 kilos and can transport precision-guided missiles (110 pounds).

The air force claimed that critical infrastructure was the focus of drone assaults in the east of Ukraine. Russia attacked the Ukrainian electrical grid last week, causing massive power outages.

