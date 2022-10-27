Kanye West escorted out of the Skechers office

Ye has been kicked out of the Skechers corporate office in Los Angeles.

He was fired by two firm executives after “unauthorized filming” there.

Skechers had no intention of working with Ye.

Ye, the musician formerly known as Kanye West, has reportedly been kicked out of the Skechers corporate office in Los Angeles after arriving uninvited and without prior notice.

Ye and several other people were fired by two firm executives after the rapper engaged in “unauthorized filming” there, the business claimed in a statement on Wednesday.

In the wake of backlash over the rapper’s divisive comments on Jews, Skechers, the third-largest footwear company in the world by revenue, declared it had no intention of working with Ye and does not allow anti-Semitism or other hate speech.

The organization stated that it “condemns his recent divisive remarks” and “does not allow antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.” “The company would like to emphasize once more that West turned up at Skechers’ corporate offices uninvited and without notice.”

The event occurred after Adidas terminated its collaboration with Ye on Tuesday due to his “unacceptable, vile, and deadly” comments towards Jews, despite the rapper’s claims that Adidas was unable to fire him because of his anti-Semitic remarks.

After the rapper’s suspension from Twitter and Instagram earlier this month for posting anti-Semitic material, the German sportswear giant cancelled their collaboration, which was worth an estimated $1.5 billion. Ye’s fortune was reduced to $400 million as a result of the deal’s failure, according to Forbes.

The rapper’s Yeezy Gap line of clothing will no longer be sold in Gap shops, and the website YeezyGap.com will shut down. Footlocker has also taken the Yeezy shoe line from its racks.

