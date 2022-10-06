Kidnapped California family discovered dead

Four people, including an eight-month-old baby, who were taken from a California family at gunpoint have now been found dead.

A suspect is in custody, but no one knows why they did what they did yet.

Jesus Manuel Salgado was arrested on Tuesday after his family told police that he admitted to taking part in the kidnapping.

Aroohi Dheri, her mother Jasleen Kaur, who was 27, her father Jasdeep Singh, who was 36, and Dheri’s uncle Amandeep Singh, who was 39, were all killed.

A farmhand was working in an orchard in rural Merced County, California, when he found their bodies.

At a news conference on Wednesday night, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said, “A whole family was killed, and we still don’t know why.”

Warnke didn’t say how the family died, but he did say that they probably died before they were reported missing.

Surveillance video released on Wednesday shows a man with what looks like a gun talking to the male victims outside their trucking business in the city of Merced on Monday morning.

The victims’ hands are then tied to their backs with zip ties, and they are put into a pickup truck. The suspect then drives away. A few minutes later, the truck comes back. The suspect walks into the house with a gun in his hand and leads Kaur and her baby to the truck.

Jesus Manuel Salgado, who is 48 years old, was arrested on Tuesday after his family told the police that he had admitted to taking part in the kidnapping.

Sheriff Warnke said that the suspect tried to kill himself before he was caught, and he had to be sedated because “every time he came close to waking up, he was violent.”

“The fact that we can tell everyone about this should make you mad as hell,” he said, looking visibly upset. “This guy will have his own place in hell.”

One of the victims’ credit cards was used at an ATM in the county on Tuesday morning, but police have found that Salgado was not the person seen on the ATM’s surveillance video.

The sheriff said, “I have no doubt that we will find out that more than just him was involved.”

He also said that the crime seems to have been done for money, even though the kidnapper didn’t seem to ask for a ransom.

Salgado had been convicted of armed robbery in 2005, but he was released from prison in 2015.

Investigators haven’t found any link between the suspect and the people he hurt yet.

