Authorities said all four bodies of a missing California family were discovered late Wednesday. After a masked suspect kidnapped them at gunpoint earlier this week.

During a news conference Wednesday night, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke confirmed the discovery. He was saying, “Our worst fears have been confirmed.”

The family had been missing since Monday, when they were “taken against their will” from a business in California’s Central Valley, according to authorities. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that a person of interest had been apprehended. The incident prompted a massive search and public appeals for assistance.

“There are no words to express my rage, the senselessness of this incident,” Warnke told reporters. “I said it before, and I mean it, there’s a special place in hell for this guy.”

According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, the family members included 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother, Jasleen Kaur, her 36-year-old father, Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle, Amandeep Singh.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives were notified Tuesday that one of the victim’s ATM cards was used at a bank in Atwater, a small town eight miles west-northwest of Merced. The sheriff’s office named Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, as a person of interest in the investigation later that day.

The charges against Salgado have not been made public. He is currently in critical condition in the hospital after authorities say he attempted suicide.

Authorities released video of Jasdeep Singh arriving at a business in a brown minivan, followed by Amandeep Singh in a black pickup truck. During a news conference on Wednesday, authorities narrated the surveillance footage.

Authorities said the video shows a masked suspect walking south on California State Route 59 toward the business on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, Jasdeep Singh left the building and made contact with the suspect before the two began walking back toward the building.

