Korean Air plane skids off runway in Philippines

A Korean Air plane skids off the runway while landing at Cebu international airport in the Philippines.

All 173 passengers and crew evacuated safely; minor injuries were sustained.

The President of Korean Air has apologized for the incident and promised an investigation.

Monday, authorities reported that a Korean Air plane skidded off the runway while landing at Cebu international airport in the Philippines, inflicting minor injuries and closing the country’s second busiest airport.

The Philippine Civil Aviation Authority (CAAP) said that all 173 passengers and crew of Korean Air flight KE631 from Incheon were evacuated safely when the Airbus A330 aircraft overshot the runway on Sunday.

Injuries of a minor nature were treated at the airport clinic.

The airport’s assistant general manager, Glenn Napuli, stated that the airport would be closed until midnight and that authorities were striving to resume flights within the day.

“We are hoping by tomorrow we can remove the aircraft,” Napuli said in a briefing.

Napuli stated that an inquiry was ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.

President of Korean Air Woo Kee-hong has apologized for the incident and promised a “thorough investigation” by Korean and Philippine authorities.

“We always prioritize safety in all of our operations, and we truly regret the stress and inconvenience brought to our passengers,” Woo said in a statement posted on the company’s website.

In 2018, a Xiamen Airline aircraft went off the runway at Manila airport, resulting in the postponement of over a hundred flights until the Chinese plane was extracted from the muck after more than a day.

