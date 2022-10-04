Kremlin rejects UK report on nuclear test

Kremlin says it does not want to take part in “nuclear rhetoric” from the West.

This comes after media reports that Russia was planning a nuclear test near the Ukraine border.

A Russian train thought to be connected to nuclear weapons was moved.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it did not want to take part in “nuclear rhetoric” from the West. This came after the media said that Russia was planning to show that it was ready to use nuclear weapons in its conflict with Ukraine.

The reputed newspaper reported on Monday that NATO had warned its members that President Vladimir Putin was going to show that he was willing to use nuclear weapons by doing a nuclear test near the border of Ukraine.

The reputed newspaper from London also said that Russia had moved a train that was thought to be connected to a defence ministry unit that was in charge of nuclear weapons.

When asked about the Times article, Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, said that Russia did not want to take part in what he called “nuclear rhetoric” exercises by the West.

“The Western media, Western politicians and heads of state are engaging in a lot of exercises in nuclear rhetoric right now,” Peskov said. “We do not want to take part in this.”

On Sunday, the Italian newspaper said that NATO had sent a report to its members about where the Belgorod nuclear submarine had been.

“Now it is back to dive in the Arctic seas and it is feared that its mission is to test for the first time the super-torpedo Poseidon often referred to as ‘the weapon of the Apocalypse’,”reported a newspaper

The Italian defense minister didn’t say anything about it. When asked for a comment, NATO did not give one right away.

Putin told Russia’s military reservists to go to war for the first time since World War II on September 21. He also backed a plan to annex parts of Ukraine and warned the West that he wasn’t kidding when he said he’d be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.

The Federation of American Scientists says that Russia has more nuclear warheads than the United States. Russia has 5,977 nuclear warheads, while the United States has 5,428.

