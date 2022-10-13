Kremlin says talks could help to reach its goals in Ukraine

Kremlin says it is open to negotiations to achieve its objectives in Ukraine.

Russian foreign minister said earlier this week that Moscow was willing to talk with the West.

Ukraine’s president has ruled out talking to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin after a series of humiliating defeats.

Advertisement

The Kremlin was quoted as saying that the goals of its “special military operation” in Ukraine are still the same, but that they may be reached through talks.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s comments to the Russian newspaper Izvestia were the latest in a series of statements this week that stressed Moscow is open to talks. This change in tone comes after a series of humiliating defeats for Russian forces as the war in Ukraine nears the end of its eighth month.

“The direction has not changed, the special military operation continues, it continues in order for us to achieve our goals,” Peskov was quoted as saying. “However we have repeatedly reiterated that we remain open to negotiations to achieve our objectives.”

Also Read Russian-backed leader asks for civilian evacuation during Ukrainian offensive Kherson is one of four regions annexed by Russia last month. It...

Even though Russia has said before that it is willing to talk, the fact that it has brought up the possibility of dialogue so many times this week is striking.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow was willing to talk with the West, but the US called this “posturing.”

Advertisement

Thursday, Lavrov brought up the issue again by telling Izvestia: “We won’t chase anyone down. If there are specific, good ideas, we are willing to think about them.”

He also said, “When we get a sign, we’ll be ready to think about it.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has ruled out talking to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin after Russia annexed four Ukrainian regions last month and fired missiles on Ukrainian cities this week in response to an attack on a key bridge between Russia and annexed Crimea.

Also Read More Russian airstrikes reported in western Ukraine, four shot down Explosions heard in the town of Chortkiv and city of Ternopil. No...