Kuwait’s crown prince accepts resignation after elections

Kuwait’s Crown Prince accepted the resignation of the government on Sunday after opposition candidates did well in parliamentary elections in the Gulf Arab country, According to KUNA, the state news agency.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, who has taken over the majority of the governing emir’s responsibilities, has requested that the current administration, which is being led by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al-Sabah, remain in place until a new cabinet is created.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries includes Kuwait as a member nation (OPEC). After Sheikh Meshal dissolved parliament to address a political deadlock between the government and the legislature that had dragged down budgetary reforms, the country held early elections on September 29. These elections were held after Sheikh Meshal dissolved parliament.

The country boasts one of the more open political systems in the Gulf region, despite the fact that political parties are not permitted within its borders. The Emir, on the other hand, has the final say in all things pertaining to the state.

Sheikh Ahmad was appointed as prime minister by the crown prince in the month of July. After opposition legislators in the defunct parliament petitioned for a new prime minister and the dismissal of the parliament speaker, who had already pulled out of the September elections, this was done. The parliament speaker had already withdrawn out of the elections.

A number of cabinet reshuffles and dissolutions of the legislature have occurred over the years as a result of stalemates that have occurred between Kuwait’s government and parliament. Because of this, the country is having a difficult time investing and making improvements.

