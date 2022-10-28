Advertisement
  Kyiv continues to experience emergency power disruptions
Kyiv continues to experience emergency power disruptions

  • “Longer power outages are possible,” energy company DTEK warns.
  • Damage caused by attack on “critically essential” energy infrastructure the day before.
  • State energy company Ukrenergo introduces unprecedented emergency restrictions on electricity supply.
Emergency power disruptions in Kyiv persisted on Friday morning as the city worked to fix “severe damage” caused by an attack on “critically essential” energy infrastructure the day before.  According to a energy company DTEK’s statement on Facebook.

“Longer power outages are possible,” DTEK said.

“Due to the night attack on October 27, a number of critically important energy facilities went out of order,” it said.

“In Kyiv and the region, there was a power deficit of 30% of consumption. In order to prevent a complete blackout in the capital city and central regions of Ukraine, the state energy company Ukrenergo has been forced to introduce unprecedented emergency restrictions on electricity supply.”

“Unfortunately there is a high possibility of more severe and long-term power outages in the coming days,” it warned.

DTEK reaffirmed requests that citizens use electricity “sparingly,” particularly early in the day and late at night.

Russia has been attacking vital electrical infrastructure throughout Ukraine in recent weeks, resulting in outages and prompting concerns that those who live there may experience a challenging winter.

