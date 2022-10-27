Kyiv risks power shortages to prevent “total blackout”

Ukraine’s energy agency will impose “severe” and “unprecedented” emergency power cuts in Kyiv.

Announcement follows Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure overnight.

More severe and longer blackouts will be implemented in the coming days, it has been announced.

In order to prevent a “total blackout,” Ukraine’s energy agency will impose “severe” and “unprecedented” emergency power cuts in the city of Kyiv, the municipal administration announced in a Telegram post on Thursday.

The announcement followed Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure overnight, which, according to the statement, caused “a power shortfall of 30% of consumption” in Kyiv and the surrounding area.

“In order to prevent a complete blackout of the capital and central regions of Ukraine, the state energy company Ukrenergo is introducing unprecedented emergency restrictions. The schedule of outages announced yesterday is no longer relevant. Unfortunately, more severe and longer blackouts will be implemented in the coming days,” it continued.

Residents were instructed to use electricity “sparingly,” particularly early in the morning and late at night, and businesses were urged to turn off the lights in front of stores, restaurants, and offices.

According to the state emergency service of Ukraine, drones built in Iran were used to attack “infrastructure facilities” in the area.

According to the Kyiv government, Russia is destroying vital infrastructure to make life more difficult as the country enters winter and temperatures drop.

