LATAM Airlines makes emergency landing at Silvio Pettirossi International Airport after severe damage

The airplane was severely damaged

  • LATAM Airlines flight from Santiago, Chile, to Asunción was forced to make an emergency landing.
  • The Paraguayan aviation authorities have launched an investigation.
  • There were 48 passengers and crew on board the flight.
LATAM Airlines flight from Santiago, Chile, to Asunción, Paraguay, was damaged and forced to make an emergency landing at Silvio Pettirossi International Airport on Wednesday due to “severe weather conditions during its flight path,” according to a statement released by the company on Thursday.

“Passengers and crew are safe and well,” the statement said, adding the airline regretted “any inconvenience this weather situation may have caused to its passengers.”

According to the international news agency, there were 48 passengers on the flight.

The photographs obtained by the station depict the wrecked aircraft’s missing nose and shattered windscreen.

The General Directorate of Civil Aviation of Chile said in a statement issued on Thursday that the Paraguayan aviation authorities have launched an investigation and that a team of Chilean professionals “will be integrated on the ground to collaborate with this investigative process.”

The international news agency contacted the Paraguayan National Directorate of Civil Aeronautics for more information on Thursday but has not yet received a response.

