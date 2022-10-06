Liz Truss British PM “shocked” by Thailand mass shooting

Liz Truss says she is saddened by the shooting that killed 34 people, including at least 22 children.

She also sent her best wishes to the people who were hurt.

The British Prime Minister said: “The UK stands with the Thai people at this terrible time”.

Advertisement

Liz Truss, the British Prime Minister, said she was saddened by the shooting that killed 34 people, including at least 22 children, at a child care center in northeast Thailand on Thursday. She also sent her best wishes to the people who were hurt by the shooting.

“I am shocked to hear of the horrific events in Thailand this morning. My thoughts are with all those affected and the first responders. The UK stands with the Thai people at this terrible time,” Truss tweeted.

According to the authorities, the attack was carried out by a former law enforcement officer who was 34 years old and who was now participating in a court proceeding about narcotics offenses.

According to the police, the suspect killed his wife and stepson, who was two years old, after the attack at their house before turning the gun on himself.

I am shocked to hear of the horrific events in Thailand this morning. My thoughts are with all those affected and the first responders. The UK stands with the Thai people at this terrible time. https://t.co/c5MTGBuHw2 — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 6, 2022

Also Read Liz Truss urges Britain “to do thing differently” Prime Minister Liz Truss will try to regain her diminishing authority. She...