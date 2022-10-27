Lukashenko dictatorship helps Russia invade Ukraine

Belarus provided medical care for Russian troops injured during Ukraine invasion.

Opposition leader in exile from Belarus demanded Lukashenko be held accountable.

Russia used Belarus as a staging area for its invasion of Ukraine.

In February, Russia sent troops and weapons into Belarus as a staging area for its invasion of Ukraine. The authoritarian government of Belarus also provided healthcare for Russian military personnel, who were covertly transported to a number of hospitals in the southern Gomel region and attended to by Belarusian physicians working under strict supervision.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leader of the opposition who has been living in exile in Lithuania since 2020, claimed that the Lukashenko’s cooperation in Russia’s war against Ukraine, which violated international law.

“This is important evidence of Lukashenka’s crimes and complicity in the war. These testimonies, collected by journalists, will help in the future investigation and bring Lukashenka to the tribunal,” she said in a statement. “This is proof that the regime participated in and facilitated Russian aggression.”

“But this is also a testament to the courage of those Belarusian doctors. They, despite threats and terror, recorded the truth so that Belarusians and the world would learn what Putin and Lukashenka are actually doing in Ukraine,” she added.

