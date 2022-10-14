The US Congressional committee decided to summon former President Donald Trump for questioning.

The US Congressional committee looking into the riot at the US Capitol last year has decided to summon former President Donald Trump for questioning on his involvement in the attack on January 6.

Before the unanimous, 9-0 decision during the panel’s ninth public hearing on Thursday, vice chair Liz Cheney said, “We are required to seek answers directly from the man who set this in motion.”

The panel spent the majority of the session outlining how, despite requests from his top aides, Trump refused to acknowledge loss to Joe Biden after the 2020 elections, which was basically a repetition of the panel’s past conclusions and accusations.

Instead, the Republican leader persisted in pushing his fictitious allegations of electoral fraud, which the committee claimed culminated in the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

Trump had to give sworn testimony in front of the committee when the committee decided to summon him, which was unprecedented.

Trump’s legal team will probably appeal the judgment.

Before the vote, Congressman Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chair, stated, “He is the one person at the centre of the story of what happened on January 6, therefore we want to hear from him.”

The committee must use every effort to present the fullest picture available and offer suggestions to ensure that another incident similar to January 6 never occurs.

Subpoenaing a former president is an “exceptional action,” Thompson admitted, but he added, “That’s why we want to take this step [the vote], in full view of the American people.”

On Thursday, Trump criticized the subpoena and reiterated his baseless assertions about election fraud.

He said on his Truth Social platform that “the Unselect Committee willfully refused to study the huge voting fraud which took place during the 2020 Presidential Election – The cause for what went place on January 6th.”

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee reacted swiftly to oppose the decision.

The House Judiciary GOP reacted to the news by tweeting, “The country is suffering record crime and record inflation.” Unfortunately, Democrats are powerless to change the situation due to their bizarre obsession with President Trump.

Former Trump advisers who disobeyed the January 6 committee’s subpoenas have been charged with criminal contempt.

The panel spent a significant portion of the hearing on Thursday arguing that Trump’s attempts to rig the election were “premeditated.”

The committee played audio of Steve Bannon and Roger Stone, two Trump supporters, claiming that if they lost the election in November 2020, Trump would declare victory early and contest the results.

“I think the outcomes will still be uncertain. The most important thing to do in that situation is to declare victory. Ninety percent of the law is possession. We triumphed. In documentary footage from November 2020 that was broadcast on Thursday, Stone is heard saying, “F**k you.

During the hearing, Democratic Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren also claimed that Trump had already made plans to contest a likely loss of the election.

“This ‘Big Lie’ started before the election results even came in,” she stated, referring to President Trump’s attempt to persuade Americans that he had won the 2020 election.

“It was deliberate. It was planned out. It wasn’t based on the outcomes of the election, any proof of genuine fraud influencing the results, or any real issues with the voting equipment.

For her part, Cheney emphasized that Trump was aware that his allegations of election fraud were untrue, which was a major focus of this year’s committee hearings. The Republican lawmaker stated, “There is no defense that Donald Trump was fooled or irrational.

“No president can behave in such a way that challenges the rule of law in a constitutional republic, period.”

Cheney stated on Thursday that accountability must extend beyond the Trump supporters who rushed the Capitol, despite the fact that the committee cannot file formal charges but can make recommendations to the US Department of Justice.

The Republican lawmaker declared, “The violence and lawlessness on January 6 were inexcusable.”

“However, we as a country cannot merely punish the troops that assaulted our capital. We also need to hold responsible those who plotted to rig our election and provoked violence.

Earlier in the hearing on Thursday, Cheney claimed that Trump was “the primary cause of January 6.” Without him, none of this would have occurred. He was directly and significantly involved in everything, she stated.

Numerous Trump supporters, including members of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers groups, are being prosecuted for their involvement in the disturbance.

Whether the Department of Justice would file charges against Trump, any of his top advisers, or US politicians suspected of taking part in the violence on January 6 is yet unknown.

