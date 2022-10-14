Mali: Over ten people are killed and many are injured in a bus explosion

A blast happened between Bandiagara and Goundaka.

The area has a reputation for being a hub for armed groups.

According to a hospital source, a bus struck an explosive device in central Mali on Thursday, leaving at least 11 persons dead and 53 injured.

According to a security source, the explosion happened on the route between Bandiagara and Goundaka in the Mopti region on Thursday afternoon. The area has a reputation for being a hub for armed organizations that roam.

“Nine bodies have just been transported to the clinic. They were all civilians, added Moussa Housseyni of the neighborhood Bandiagara Youth Association, “and it’s not finished yet.

Police and local authorities earlier reported a provisional death toll of 10 and numerous serious injuries.

Mali has been battling armed rebel groups’ activity for more than ten years, which has resulted in thousands of deaths and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people.

Among the weapons of choice for the rebels are mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). They can be remotely detonated or explode upon impact.

According to a report by MINUSMA, the UN mission in Mali, as of August 31 there had been 72 fatalities from mines and IEDs. More than a quarter of the victims were civilians, however military made up the majority, according to the report.

IEDs and mines resulted in 103 fatalities and 297 injuries last year.

