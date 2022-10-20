Advertisement
Man arrested at US Capitol after being found with guns in his van

A man carrying weapons was arrested

  • Tony Payne of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was arrested on a single count of bringing weapons onto Capitol grounds.
  • He claimed he wanted to deliver documents to the U.S. Supreme Court.
  • A search uncovered two handguns, a shotgun, and a pipe in his vehicle.
Three firearms were discovered in the van of an 80-year-old Georgia man who unlawfully parked on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, claiming he wanted to deliver documents to the Supreme Court, according to authorities.

Tony Payne of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, was arrested on a single count of bringing weapons onto Capitol grounds, according to a published statement from the U.S. Capitol Police. Two van passengers were detained without being arrested.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. EST, Capitol Police officers observed a white van unlawfully parked near the U.S. Supreme Court building. When approached, the three occupants stated they were there to present court documents.

Capitol Police reported that Payne told authorities he had weapons in the vehicle, and a subsequent search uncovered two handguns, a shotgun, a pipe, and containers.

According to the Capitol Police, scores of individuals are detained annually for bringing guns onto Capitol grounds.

