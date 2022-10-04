Man detained in Liverpool, after woman mauled to death by dogs

A man in his sixties was fatally attacked at a home in Kirkdale, Liverpool.

The residence had been advertised online as a kennel for breeding dogs.

A guy in his 30s was detained by the Merseyside Police on suspicion of owning an out-of-control dog.

Advertisement

A woman was killed by dogs inside of a residence, and a guy has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

On Monday afternoon, a man in his sixties was fatally attacked at a home in Kirkdale, Liverpool, on St. Brigid’s Crescent, which had been advertised online as a kennel for breeding dogs. The victim’s name has not been released.

Five American bulldogs that were found inside the residence were turned over to the authorities, and they have subsequently been put down with compassion.

A guy in his 30s was detained by the Merseyside Police on the suspicion that he was the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control.

According to Detective Inspector Katie Coote, it was “obviously a very upsetting situation, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the women who passed away.”

Advertisement “Our inquiries are ongoing as we seek to establish what has happened and I would urge anyone who could assist… to get in touch,” she added.

The law enforcement agency reported that the female suspect had not yet been formally recognized, but that her nearest of kin had been notified.

In order to determine what brought about the person’s passing, a post-mortem examination will be performed.

Advertisement

There are now four breeds that are prohibited in the UK, but the American bulldog is not one of them.

Also Read More arrests in link with the Liverpool shooting A man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender following...