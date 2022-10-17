Advertisement
Man dies after late night crash on Inverclyde coast road

  • 59 year old man dies after late night crash
  •  A 22 year old man taken to the hospital and is in serious condition
A man died and another one taken to hospital following a two-car crash on a coast road in Inver Clyde.

Emergency services were called to the A78 at Inver kip at about 23:25 on Saturday after a a Toyota Yaris collided with a Volkswagen Golf.

 A 59-year-old Toyota driver, was taken to hospital in Glasgow where he died a short time later.

The other driver, a 22-year-old man, was also taken to hospital in a serious condition

Police Scotland has urged anyone with information on the crash, particularly those with dash cam footage, to contact them via the non-emergency line.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

