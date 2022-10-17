Man dies after late night crash on Inverclyde coast road

Police arrested suspect involved in hit-and-run accident
A man died and another one taken to hospital following a two-car crash on a coast road in Inver Clyde.
Emergency services were called to the A78 at Inver kip at about 23:25 on Saturday after a a Toyota Yaris collided with a Volkswagen Golf.
A 59-year-old Toyota driver, was taken to hospital in Glasgow where he died a short time later.
The other driver, a 22-year-old man, was also taken to hospital in a serious condition
Police Scotland has urged anyone with information on the crash, particularly those with dash cam footage, to contact them via the non-emergency line.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
