Man dies outside Russian embassy in Zimbabwe

Security personnel opened fire on a guy dressed in military garb who was standing in front of the Russian Embassy in Harare on Wednesday night, wounding him, said Police.

The individual, who was 24 years old, allegedly confronted security personnel at the embassy, according to Paul Nyathi, a spokeswoman for the police department.

He was transferred to a nearby hospital, where he is currently being held under arrest while the authorities continue their investigation into the incident.

Egor Kuropitnik, the press attaché of the Russian embassy, told the BBC that footage from surveillance cameras showed a guy wobbling towards the guards.

The officer who fired what may have been a warning shot at the man as he approached the boundary of the embassy saw that the individual continued to get closer and closer to the security personnel. After the second shot was fired, the man fell to the ground.

According to Mr. Kuropitnik, it does not appear that the individual was attempting to scale the wall.

